NEET 2019: Registration begins for second round counselling – check how to apply

NEET 2019: The result of NEET second counselling will be announced on July 15. (Representative image)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the process for the second round of NEET counselling. Those who wish to apply may do so through official website mcc.nic.in on or before July 13. Candidates, after registration, are required to make choices regarding colleges and programmes they want to apply to based on their preference. As per the revised schedule, choice and lock-in window will be made available on July 14.

Those applicants who have scored a minimum of 50 per cent may apply for admission in MBBS and BDS programmes in colleges across the country through the process of counselling. The cut-off for candidates from the reserved category has been relaxed to 45 per cent.

The result of NEET second counselling will be announced on July 15. Applicants who want admission to allotted colleges are required to get their documents verified and also submit their fee so as to lock their seat or wait for the next round.

Dates for the third and final NEET counselling 2019 continue to remain the same. Candidates may note that registrations for NEET counselling mop-up round will be held from August 13-15.

The MCC had conducted the first round of counselling between June 20 to June 24.

As many as 7,95,031 candidates who are living in India cleared NEET 2019. A total of 315 foreign nationals, 1,209 NRIs, 441 candidates having (Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards and 46 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) also passed the examination.

Rajasthan’s Nalin Khandelwal has topped the NEET 2019 examination. He scored 701 marks and achieved a percentile of 99.9999291 percentile to secure the top rank. Among the female candidates, Madhuri Reddy from Telangana scored the highest securing 695 marks. She stood 7th in the All India Rank.

The NEET exam was conducted on May 5 in 156 cities across India and nearly 15 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Due to Cyclone Fani, the exam was postponed in Odisha to May 20.