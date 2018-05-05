NEET 2018: Relief for Tamil Nadu Students; CM Palaniswami announces free train tickets, Rs 1000 monetary aid

NEET 2018: Many students will travel to Kerala, Karnataka, and Rajasthan for the NEET examination. (IE)

NEET 2018: After Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE’s failure to provide the adequate number of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination centres in Tamil Nadu, more than 2000 students are forced to travel to other states for the exam. In a move to help these distressed students, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a toll-free helpline-14417. He has also announced a monetary assistance of Rs 1000 to the students travelling from Tamil Nadu to other states for the exam.

In addition to this, the Tamil Nadu CM said that second-class train tickets will also be given to the students. He said that students could get the train fare and the monetary assistance from the district Chief Education officer through their school. Assitance can be taken either before the journey or after the journey. Students will have to travel to Kerala, Karnataka. and even to Rajasthan for NEET 2018 exam scheduled to take place on Saturday.

NEET director Sanyam Bharadwaj, on April 18, issued a public notice after receiving requests from students to change the exam centres. “There is no human intervention in allotment of these centres as the same is being done with the help of computers. After allotment of centres, no change in the centre or centre city could be done in any case because all the arrangements for the examination have been made by the CBSE. In no case, centre or city cannot be changed. Centres are not allotted on first cum first serve basis,” the letter said.

Madras High Court on April 27 directed the CBSE to make arrangements to accommodate all the students in the state. But in response CBSE moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the order and acquired permission to allocate exam centres outside Tamil Nadu.

Office of NEET director Sanyam Bharadwaj said students were allotted centres in other states viewing the difficulties in finding centres capable of conducting the test.