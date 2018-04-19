NEET 2018: Over 13 lakh aspirants to appear for entrance exam this year, 2 lakh more than previous year

A number of states have made NEET compulsory for admission in medical courses.

This year, as many as 13.36 lakhs students have registered to appear for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) exam, which is two lakh more than last year, a Hindustan Times report said. Close to 60,000 medical seats are up for grabs in MBBS and BDS programmes. With growing popularity in, the medical field is likely to face some tough competition in years to come.

It was in 2013, that the idea to have common entrance exam came into being. The first NEET exam was held that year. A number of states have made NEET compulsory for admission in medical courses. This single exam has reduced the extra pressure from students, who had to appear for a number of entrance exams at national and state level separately earlier.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court reserved its order on a number of pleas challenging the Medical Council of India’s order dealing with reservation to in-service candidates in admission to PG courses in medical in respect of 50 percent seats given to states.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association and others assailed two provisions of the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations that give criteria for providing quota or incentive marks to doctors who serve remote or rural areas of the country areas, in admissions to postgraduate programmes.

According to Regulation 9 (IV), reservation of seats in medical colleges for a number of programmes in PG courses would be according to applicable laws of the states and Union Territories and an all- India and state-wise merit list of the eligible candidates will also be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in NEET.

It also says that doctors in government service may also be given weightage as up to 10 percent incentives of the marks obtained every year of service in “remote and/or difficult areas or rural areas up to the maximum of 30 percent” of the marks obtained through NEET. Regulation VIII gives 50 percent reservation in seats in PG Diploma programmes for government doctors.