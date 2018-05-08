NEET 2018: Mamata Banerjee writes to Prakash Javadekar seeking action over medical entrance examination irregularities

“It is also reported that many students were forced to write answers using English or Hindi question papers,” the Chief Minister said. (PTI)

Alleging “irregularities” in the conduct of the NEET national medical entrance examination in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought “immediate action” against those responsible for the wrongdoings and suggested re-examinations.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is the entrance examination for students who wish to study any graduate medical course or dental course.

The examination was held on May 6.

In a letter to Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, Banerjee suggested a “coordination mechanism” at the institutional level, with the participation of the state government and the examination conducting authority CBSE for ensuring foolproof arrangements in the conduct of the examination in future.

“It is reported that in many examination centres, the students were not provided with Bengali question papers in time. Many were provided photocopies of question papers which bore the same candidate code for multiple students and in many cases, the photocopies of question papers were illegible.

“It is also reported that many students were forced to write answers using English or Hindi question papers,” the Chief Minister said.

“I strongly urge you to take immediate action against persons responsible for such irregularities, and also take suitable measures so that the candidates are not adversely affected, due to non-availability of appropriate question papers.

“And if need be, re-examination be scheduled to give a fair opportunity to all such candidates,” she said.

Banerjee said such concerns were expressed after the preceding year’s NEET Under Graduate examination.

“Subsequently we were assured that such irregularities would not be repeated.

“It appears that the examination conducting authorities have not been careful enough to ensure that the examination is meticulously held and the career of prospective candidates not jeopardised,” she added.