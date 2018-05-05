NEET 2018 exam date, dress code, instructions: All you need to know

NEET UG 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all geared up for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) which is going to be conducted on May 6. Students who will appear for the same are going through a rush of anxiety.

NEET UG 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all geared up for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) which is going to be conducted on May 6. Students who will appear for the same are going through a rush of anxiety. The pressure of vast syllabus and months of hard work and dedication will finally reduce down tomorrow. A tough competition is expected in tomorrow’s examination as there will be lakhs of students who will sit for the exam to seek admission to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses all over India. To ease out your anxiety for last minute session, here’s what you need to keep in mind before appearing in the exam:

Name of the exam: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018

Name of the organistion: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Date of the exam: May 6, 2018

Result declaration: June 5, 2018

Time of the exam: 10 am – 1 pm

Duration of the exam: 3 hours

Other important timings-

• Examination hall entry: 7:30 am

• Admit card checking: 7:30 am to 9:45 am

• Last entry in the examination hall: 9: 30 am

• Test booklet distribution: 9:45 am

Exam language: Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Total questions: 180 objective type questions

Here are some more important instructions, rules and dress code, which candidates are supposed to adhere to:

• Warning against cheating in exam: Candidates are warned against unfair means of clearing the examinations. If a candidate is found indulging in any unethical practice during the examination, then he/she shall be deemed to have used unfair practices. The candidate will be booked under UNFAIRMEANS (U.F.M.) case. They will then be debarred for three years in future and shall also be liable for criminal action.

• Eatables not allowed: Students won’t be allowed to carry water bottles, tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks etc into the examination centre as no food items allowed into the exam hall.

• Dress code: Only wear light clothes with half sleeves are allowed with salwar/trouser. The should not have big buttons, brooch/badge, flower, et al.

• Footwear: Candidates are directed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels and not shoes.

• Instructions for Sikh aspirants: The Sikh aspirants who carry a ‘kirpan’ or wear a ‘kara’, will have to report an hour earlier for the entrance test. The students have to undergo screening before appearing for the exam.

• Ballpoint pen: Candidates will be provided black/blue ballpoint pen at the centre for writing on the test booklet and answer sheet. Therefore, there is no requirement to carry your own pen.

Banned items:

• Textual material (printed or written)

• Bits of papers,

• Geometry/pencil box

• Plastic pouch

• Calculator

• Pen

• Scale

• Writing pad

• Pen drives

• Eraser

• Calculator

• Log table

• Mobile phone

• Bluetooth

• Earphones

• Microphone

• Pager

• Health band

Last Minute Tips:

• Leave on time

• Reach the exam centre before 1 hour of exam time

• In any case, do not forget to carry your admit card.

• Keep your mind cool and peaceful

• Do not rush for more study

• Keep your health up

• Locate the name and date of exam centre

• And, be positive