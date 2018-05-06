NEET 2018 exam analysis: Over 13 lakh students appear, Physics paper toughest for most

NEET 2018: This year over 13 lakh students appeared for the exam as compared to the 11.4 lakh students, who had written the exam last year.

NEET 2018 exam analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) across several centres across the country. This year over 13 lakh students appeared for the exam as compared to the 11.4 lakh students, who had written the exam last year. According to experts, the increase in the number of students who appeared for the exam this year is primarily due to the increase in the number of states that are accepting NEET scores over other state-level Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admissions to various medical colleges. Some experts say the increase in the number of NEET aspirants is also because of the increase in the number of students clearing class 12 exams along with various policies and scholarships being provided by the government.

While in 2017, a total of 11.4 lakh had appeared for the exam, in 2016 the NEET examination had witnessed only 7.5 lakh registrations. Reportedly, the total number of medical seats across the country for MBBS and BDS programme is 60,000.

Rajshekhar Ratrey, vice-president Educational Content of Toppr.com, while talking about today’s paper, said, “In terms of difficulty level, NEET 2018 was slightly easier than the last year’s papers. Most questions were not time-consuming. There were similarities between the weightage of marks in this paper, and the 12th standard syllabus.” He added that the physics paper was the toughest section, the Chemistry section was moderate and the Biology section was the easiest.

Prof Uday Nath Mishra, chief academic officer of BasicFirst, while talking about the paper, said, “NEET 2018 was easy to moderate with 170 questions based on NCERT and only 10 questions were found tricky as interlinking two topics. Minimum marks expected to qualify NEET for any college is 135+-5. However, students opting for government colleges would require 510+-5. Out of the total 180 questions, 110 questions were found easy; 45 questions were of moderate difficulty level, whereas 25 questions were of high difficulty level. Biology was found to be the easiest of all, Chemistry was easy to moderate while students found Physics to be the toughest.”