NEET 2018: CBSE’s notice on dress code out – no shoes, eatables allowed; here’s what you must wear to appear in exam

NEET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Tuesday released an important notice regarding the dress code for NEET 2018 examination. The board said that not adhering to the same can land the candidates into trouble and may even result in their candidature getting cancelled. The board has advised the candidates who are willing to pursue MBBS and BDS at medical colleges, to come in ‘light-coloured half sleeves dress’ and ‘not to wear shoes’.

The notice issued by the board says that the candidates will have to wear ‘light clothes with half sleeves, not having big buttons, brooch/badge, flower etc. with salwar/trouser’. It also said that the students should wear ‘slippers, sandals with low heels and not the shoes’ to the exam centre.

The candidates will also not be allowed to carry any electronic and communication devices to the exam centres. The board said that it will not make arrangements to keep these items safe. Apart from this, geometry/pencil box, handbags, belt, cap, ornaments, watch and any other metallic item including jewellery like nose-pin, neck chain, earrings, etc will also be banned inside the examination hall.

The candidates will not be allowed to carry eatables or water bottles inside the room. The only things they can bring to the examination hall are the admit card with a passport size photograph affixed on it along with another photograph for attendance purposes.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is set to be conducted on Sunday, may 6. The admit card for NEET 2018 was released on April 17 by the exam conducted body. The duration of NEET UG 2018 will be three hours from 10 am to 1 pm.

Last year, CBSE had to face flak when students were asked to remove their headscarves to seek entry into the exam halls, which also led to protests.

About NEET:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG is an entrance examination for students who wish to study any graduate medical course in the country. The exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.