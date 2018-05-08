NEET 2018: CBI registers case against 4 from UP, Delhi and Punjab over alleged irregularities in the exam

NEET 2018: Irregularities in the NEET 2018 exam has been making headlines ever since the exam took place.

NEET 2018: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today registered a case against four people from the state of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab over alleged irregularities in National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. The Bureau for the same conducted searches at six locations across the country and as a result have arrested three out of four people who were named in the FIR. Irregularities in the NEET 2018 exam has been making headlines ever since the exam took place. Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too alleged irregularities in the national medical entrance examination and she seeks immediate action.

According to an IANS report, the West Bengal CM has written a letter to Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar where she has talked about the irregularities in the paper. She wants the ministry to take action against those who are responsible for the wrongdoings and has also suggested re-examination for the same. Banerjee has suggested a “coordination mechanism” at the institutional level She wants the state government and the examination conducting authority CBSE to participate in the same in order to ensure foolproof arrangements in the conduct of the examination in future.

Here is what Mamata Banerjee has written in the letter-

“It is reported that in many examination centres, the students were not provided with Bengali question papers in time. Many were provided photocopies of question papers which bore the same candidate code for multiple students and in many cases, the photocopies of question papers were illegible. It is also reported that many students were forced to write answers using English or Hindi question papers

I strongly urge you to take immediate action against persons responsible for such irregularities, and also take suitable measures so that the candidates are not adversely affected, due to non-availability of appropriate question papers.

And if need be, re-examination be scheduled to give a fair opportunity to all such candidates. Subsequently, we were assured that such irregularities would not be repeated. It appears that the examination conducting authorities have not been careful enough to ensure that the examination is meticulously held and the career of prospective candidates not jeopardised.”