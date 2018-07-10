NEET 2018: Big relief for students! Madras HC asks CBSE to grant 196 marks to candidates who took exam in Tamil

The board will now have to award 196 marks to all Tamil candidates who took National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil language. (Source: PTI)

In a major victory for students, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to grant extra marks to those who took the medical entrance test NEET in Tamil. The decision came on a petition over errors in questions. After the court’s directives, the board will now have to award 196 marks to all Tamil candidates who took National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil language. It will also have to revise the NEET rank list in 2 weeks.

Earlier this month, the Madras High Court Bench had come down heavily on the board saying that it was being autocratic in the matter related to errors in the Tamil version of this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. The bench headed by justices C.T. Selvam and A.M. Basheer Ahamed had made the observation while hearing a public interest litigation filed by CPI-M leader T.K. Rangarajan, seeking award of full marks for 49 ‘erroneous’ questions in the Tamil version of the NEET.

Referring to the CBSE’s submission, the bench had said, “How do you decide the right answers for the questions based on majority view? CBSE is accepting even wrong answers under the pretext of majority decision. How is that in Bihar state so many students got through the examination?” it asked.

In the previous hearings, the board was asked to file an affidavit by the HC stating whether any exercise was undertaken to ascertain which of the English words in the syllabi for science subjects were incapable of being reproduced in an equivalent word in Tamil.