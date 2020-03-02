Need to focus on liberal arts: Justice Dalveer Bhandari

The IFIM celebrated its 25th Founder’s Day on February 29, 2020, at its campus in Electronic City, Bengaluru. (Representational image)

The higher education landscape in India is flourishing, and pedagogical innovations and the thirst for research are reinvigorating academic outputs in India, noted Justice Dalveer Bhandari, judge, International Court of Justice, at 25-year celebrations of the IFIM Business School on Saturday. Reflecting on the disruptions in the job market, he said, “To meet the new challenges, integrating liberal curriculum architecture in professional education is a necessity today.” He added that in fields like law, integration of law and contextual knowledge pertaining to economics and finance has become important.

The IFIM celebrated its 25th Founder’s Day on February 29, 2020, at its campus in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

Sanjay Padode, chairman, Centre for Development and Education, IFIM, said, “Innovation and industry relevance are the critical touchstones of our education philosophy. The institute started as a B-school in 1995. We’ve come a long way.”

IFIM also felicitated a number of luminaries from the Indian legal education fraternity, including Prof Ranbir Singh, VC, National Law University, Delhi, and Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy, VC, National Law School of India University.