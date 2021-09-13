Need of quality education in the time of Covid-19

The pandemic has given us an opportunity to reshape the education sector in order to build resilience and engage the young generation meaningfully.

By Ashwani Awasthi,

The stepping-stone to success is believed to be education. As a result, individuals in pursuit of better things have always allowed nothing to obstruct their progress. The Covid-19 outbreak, on the other hand, proved to be an unanticipated factor that halted much of the world’s activities, including education. For an indefinite duration, nearly all students were required to withdraw from face-to-face engagement at their schools and higher education institutions.

Then came digital and advanced technology, which assisted the most significant attainment: the transfer of education from classroom to virtual mode. Though the accessibility of online education for everybody in a large nation like ours is contested, it has definitely ushered in a silent revolution in the area of education that will pave the way for many future success stories.

Today’s intensely competitive world requires one to be skilled in multiple disciplines, therefore, the new hybrid model of education that has emerged during this time has significant benefits as this modification facilitates better understanding and thus intensifies the outcome. Also, irrespective of the pedagogical mode, the onus of quality teaching continues to lie with the educators and the institutions. Because the environment is so dynamic and unpredictable, the hybrid mode now appears to be a way of life moving ahead.

Effective e-learning

Online learning can be made effective using a judicious mix of various innovative technological tools and engaging methods that promote learning and intelligence. Apps delivering language education, virtual tutors, instant communicators, video conferencing, collaborations for project work, document sharing, smart scheduling of classes – all of these are now available to educators and students, making education a more interactive experience. They make referring back to classes and notes easier and promote greater retention of knowledge. Delivering quality education effectively is one of the hallmarks of e-learning and it is going to play a crucial role in reshaping not just the Education sector, but our society as a whole.

Well-educated and Upskilled Youth – Leaders of our tomorrow

Access to online courses, collaborations, guest lectures and instant communication with eminent experts from various fields are extremely valuable resources students must leverage. Such opportunities will help prepare the students for better career prospects and give them a competitive edge over their peers. India is expected to recover faster than most other countries due to self-reliance and needs our skilled and qualified youth to step up and steer us forward.

Therefore, it is important to understand that education is a long-term investment which will come to fruition in the future. The pandemic has given us an opportunity to reshape the education sector in order to build resilience and engage the young generation meaningfully.

The essence of 21st century education

India is the hub of software and technology which has fuelled technological advancement across the globe. This has made collaborations possible between India with the rest of the world and helps in achieving a brighter future with wider access to advancements. Digitization has made it possible for Indian students to access the latest research papers and connect with researchers themselves, access global online courses and resources easily.

The combination of innovation and restructuring has now become an integral part of all the sectors. Education is a crucial pillar of our society and the onus is on the young citizens to leverage the conducive environment to constructively build, shape or redesign their own future and that of their communities.

As the world is rebuilding itself and overcoming this crisis, there is an important opportunity to accelerate the thinking on how to support quality education for all. The pandemic has pushed us to overcome challenges and roadblocks in the path of higher education and motivated us to move towards universal and accessible quality education that can shape our future and make us the pioneers of tomorrow.

(The author is Managing Director- RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)