Nearly 70% students rely on accommodation platforms for post-admission needs, reveals report

About 70% of students moving abroad rely on student accommodation platforms to help with their post-admission needs, a University Living report revealed. In fact, this percentage has increased significantly since last year, when only 50% of students required assistance after admission, the report said.

As per the findings of the report, there has been a 60% surge in accommodation requirements among students compared to last year. Some of the primary reasons for this include the global housing crisis, supply-side challenges, construction challenges during the lockdown, inflation impact, and decreased viability of the plan/project that have resulted in redefining capital investments.

The study assessed the requirements based on gender, and the analysis showed that on face value, it was a 60:40 ratio of female to male in most countries. However, some countries also had an 80:20 ratio.

Furthermore, the report revealed that the Indian subcontinent, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East were the places where most students needed assistance. Within India, besides the metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai, demand for post-admission requirements has skyrocketed in Raipur, Nagpur, Indore, Trivandrum, Kochi, Moga, Yamuna Nagar, and Meerut.

“Once students are accepted into their dream universities, they often require help with the other elements to be considered before moving. Our latest report offers in-depth insights into how many students require help and the aspect they need help with, among other things. Accommodation plays an integral role in the university experience, so one of the tips for students is to book early and find a place that caters to their needs. It’s also essential to verify whether the platform is authentic. We have compiled nearly every aspect related to it with several tips for students to know before university,” Saurabh Arora, founder, CEO, University Living said.

