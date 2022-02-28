Gamification is proven to enhance learning outcomes significantly: Stratbeans

Amongst all sectors, possibly the biggest impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had is on education and training. Not just schools and colleges, even corporate training turned entirely online. Now while schools and colleges are opening physical classrooms, corporate training is expected to continue in the hybrid mode, Sameer Nigam, the CEO & co-founder of Stratbeans (the AI-driven learning solutions provider), told FE.

Three trends that will continue are microlearning, case-study learning and gamification.

Microlearning: It enables work-based learners to acquire new knowledge or skills just in time to meet their immediate needs in this fast-changing world; it can also assist work-based learners in completing a specific, actionable task. “Work-based learners who have limited time to learn new skills or refresh their memory can benefit from microlearning. It does a good job of eliminating time-wasters; it’s simply not possible to get distracted when you only have five minutes at a time,” Nigam said.

Case-study learning: Also called scenario-based learning, several important topics such as leadership and project management are best learned through observation and immersion, which helps explain why scenario-based learning is becoming more popular. “This will continue to see traction this year and beyond,” Nigam said.

Gamification: Nigam added that nearly 60% of all e-learning will be gamified by 2022-end. “Gamification takes a traditional learning course and makes it interactive using game-like elements, such as points, badges, leaderboards and rewards. It is proven to enhance learning outcomes significantly.”

The pandemic has had a deep impact on all industries and organisations. It has also made companies embrace agility to pivot their businesses. This has given birth to a whole new set of challenges for people working in organisations that have had a tough time surviving the pandemic. These challenges span from stress and burnout to low wages and benefits, inflexibility, and much more. “As a result, an alarming number of people are expected to contribute to the phenomenon called the ‘great resignation’. Employers are thus forced to look at employee retention through a variety of initiatives such as skill development, flexible work modes, and so on. They’ve realised that a simple change in job profile through digital upskilling can help boost employee retention while saving money and time on employee replacement,” Nigam said. “We’ve seen increased interest in our digital learning solutions from industries like manufacturing and IT.”