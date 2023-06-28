‘Near me’ google search fuelling the pincode economy in India

If you use the ‘near me’ option on Google search to look up for services and facilities, you are contributing to the pincode based economy in India, which has a potential to grow across its 19,101 pin codes which can be leveraged to create new opportunities for entrepreneurship and employment in the country.

According to Google trends, searches for ‘near me’ have increased three fold in the past three years which indicates a rising demand for pincode based jobs that refers to employment opportunities which are specific to a particular geographic location or pincode. These roles can include a delivery service for a Sweegy or Zomato, or need for staff in an educational franchise of an ed-tech in a remote location.

The logistics, e-commerce, and food delivery platforms appear to have made most of this opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdowns when hundreds of thousands of Indians migrated to their homes and still continue to reap the benefits. The profits in the ed-tech industry alone swelled 120% in the first year of the pandemic itself in 2020-21 at $1.7 billion, as per ‘EdTech in India’ report by Omidyar Network India and RedSeer Consulting.

Meanwhile, other industries such as mobility, retail, hospitality, construction, and health-care too are trying to tap into the pincode jobs market- which is believed to create a potential next wave of employment ecosystem in India. The expansion and creation of postal infrastructure of multi-dollar companies in remote regions is said to make this job possible.

Furthermore, the satellite offices, branches of businesses physically separate from the main office, are believed to boost the pincode economy to its full extent bringing in ease in commute to access these jobs, flexibility, community engagement, and cost of living as opposed to far off urban settings.