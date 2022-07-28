NDMC vice chairman states skill training to be given to 25,000 people in next six months

Satish Upadhyay, vice chairman, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) stated that the civic body will impart skill training to 25,000 people in the next six months in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The skill development training programme will be carried out in three phases where contractual workers, masons, plumbers, construction workers, blacksmith among others will be given training.

In the first phase, out of a total of 75,000 people 25,000 people will be given training. “A budget of Rs 4.36 crore have been approved for this out of which Rs 1.5 crore would be provided by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship,” Kuljeet Chahal, NDMC member, said.

According to the proposal document, as many as 5,000 people will be training in the second phase and another 45,000 will be given skill training in the third phase.

Upadhyay further mentioned that these people will be trained at the civic body’s skill development centres, schools and community centres. They will also visit construction sites for imparting training to workers.

The civic body will further sign a pact with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Cantonment Board, to implement measures specified under the National Clean Air Programme.

The NDMC Council has approved a slew of other proposals which includes initiatives to celebrate “Har Ghar Tiranga Programme” through cultural events, illuminating roads, flyovers and roundabouts, according to the official statement. A proposal for annual maintenance of NDMC’s gardens and parks at an estimated expenditure of Rs 6.20 crore has also been approved. Furthermore, NDMC will sign an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Delhi to take measures to reduce pollution in its area. The project includes measures to strengthen monitoring of the network, reduce vehicular and industrial emission, increase public awareness and implement city specific action plan in its area in a phased manner. A programme called ‘Har Ghar Solar – Ghar Ghar Solar’ which aims to protect the environment and to make NDMC a self-sufficient power generation body was also proposed.

With PTI inputs.

