Delhi Lieutenant Governor Saxena inaugurates 41 science labs at 21 schools renovated by NDMC

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has inaugurated 41 science laboratories on September 17, 2022, according to an official statement. Furthermore, the laboratories are equipped with advanced infrastructure and resources at 21 schools renovated by the NDMC.

According to the statement, the inauguration ceremony was organised at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) run school Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya at Gole Market. After inaugurating the science laboratories, Saxena congratulated 6,700 students studying at 21 NDMC schools.

“It is an era of science. Without science and scientific temper, no step forward for socio-economic and human advancement could be envisaged,” he said. The NDMC statement further added that the LG hoped these labs will become “crucibles of experimentation and innovation” and evolve as milestones in the field of education not only in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area but throughout Delhi.

Saxena also stressed the importance of extracurricular activities for the overall development of every student. Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, Member of Council Kuljeet Singh Chahal and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Kumar further suggested steps to improve the quality of education in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) schools. He called for the distribution of tablets to every student to make them digitally empowered.

According to Bhalla, an assessment is being carried out by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to evaluate the requirement of every school on the parameters of infrastructure, manpower, and quality of education. “After receiving the assessment reports, NDMC will fulfil the requirements of schools for qualitative education and better future of its students,” Bhalla said.

The LG also felicitated meritorious students with certificates and a prize of Rs 10,000 to each of those who scored the best result in their board examinations.

With inputs from PTI.

