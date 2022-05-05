NDMC school for adult women to be upgraded till grade 12

According to Satish Upadhyay, vice chairman, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Day Time Secondary School for Adult Women in East Kidwai Nagar would be soon upgraded up to grade 12.

“The objective of the school is to provide educational facilities for the drop-out girls belonging to weaker sections of society, especially those who leave their studies due to family circumstances. Several females start jobs to supplement the income of their family, girls whose parents cannot afford their further studies or they are supposed to look after their siblings,” Upadhyay said.

The school was started in 1990-91, empowering drop-out students to restart their education in any class. Currently it offers education till grade 10. The total number of students enrolled in the school this year is 242. As per the class-wise enrollment as of April 2022, 66 students are studying in the age group of 15 to 20 years whereas three students are studying in the age group of above 20.

“The school was started to impart education to such females so that they can continue their education. The school was upgraded to class 10 level from session 1994-95. It will soon be upgraded to grade 12. The school provides educational facilities to those who have already undertaken employment but desire to improve their educational qualifications. Learning is a continuous process and the true learner always looks for avenues to learn from anybody and everybody. Upgrading the school till class 12 will benefit for more such students,” he added

With inputs from PTI.

