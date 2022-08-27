Union edu-minister presents certificates to NDMC workers for completion of RPL programme

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan along with Vinai Kumar Saxena has awarded certificates to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) workers for completing the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme in Delhi. Present in the event were Naresh Kumar, chief secretary, Delhi, Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary, MSDE, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, chairperson, NDMC, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, NSDC among other officials.

According to an official statement, to augment skill training in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) jurisdiction, 900 candidates were trained in August under Skill India Mission for completing the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme.

Furthermore, the initiative is co-funded by NDMC and Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) programme, a World Bank project under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The statement further added that the initiative was launched by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the strategic implementation and knowledge partner of MSDE and was inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena on August 5, 2022, . The project aims to upskill 25,000 workers in the first phase.

According to Pradhan, the initiative by NSDC and NDMC, under the guidance of Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, is yet another step in the direction to transform India into a $5 trillion economy. “As we move ahead with the resolve to fulfil the goal of Viksit Bharat, skill development assumes a critical role. Such initiatives play a crucial role in enabling the workforce to contribute to nation-building and making India Atma Nirbhar,” the minister said.

Furthermore, Saxena stressed on the importance of upskilling the traditional artisans to achieve a holistic approach towards creating a robust skill development system. He further emphasised the importance of increasing women participation in the workforce and appealed to women to come forward and join the upskilling programmes for increasing their employability.

Also Read: Inclusive education is the new way to break stereotypes prevalent in the Indian education system

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn