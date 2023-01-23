NDMC organises trip for school students with BSF

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) organised a trip for students of the civic body schools with the Border Security Force (BSF) in Dehradun. According to an official statement, the education department organised the real-terrain adventure trip for students of Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas and Navyug Schools at BSF Institute of Adventure and Advanced Training (BIAAT).

As a part of the trip, students undertook activities such as rock climbing, wall climbing, manoeuvring of UAV and MTB practice, integrated obstacle practice, mountain trekking and kayaking in river Ganga at Rishikesh, the statement said.

NDMC plans to hold more trips for students and teachers next year, Satish Upadhyay, vice chairman, NDMC, informed. “Given 75 years of India’s Independence celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister, India has made its mark in Aatmnirbhar Bharat and many institutions and organisations have come up in India itself which impart best of the training,” he said.

The purpose of such trips is to help students gain real-world experience that cannot be taught in a classroom, Amit Yadav, chairman, NDMC, added.

With inputs from PTI