NCTE launches online portal to streamline recognition process of teacher education programmes

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under Ministry of Education has launched an online portal to streamline the process of recognition of teacher education programs of higher education institutions (HEIs) and teacher education institutions (TEIs), right from the time of inviting application for courses till the stage of issueing recognition orders including the inspection of institutions.

The applications for the recently launched four year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) applications will be processed on this portal. Online applications for ITEP will be processed by NCTE through ‘Admin Login’ of the website

This portal aims to provide an automated robust framework thereby enhancing accountability, transparency and ease of doing business and expected to bring a paradigm shift in the functioning of NCTE.

All communication from HEIs and TEIs regarding deficiencies and SCN will correspondingly have to be sent on the ITEP portal. For online inspections, stakeholders have to access the VT portal on NCTE website.

