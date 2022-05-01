NCTE invites applications for the four year Integrated Teacher Education Programme 2022-23

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under Ministry of Education (MoE) has invited online application for the four year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes (ITEP) for academic session 2023-24.

Admission for ITEP will be carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET).

The four year ITEP will be available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after secondary, by choice. By pursuing the integrated, the students would save one year by finishing it in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present BEd plan.

As notified on October 22, 2021, ITEP is a dual-major holistic bachelor’s degree offering BA Bed, BSc BEd and BCom BEd. It is one of the major mandates of the National Education Policy 2020 related to teacher education. It will be offered in pilot mode initially in multidisciplinary Central or State Government Universities or institutions across the country.

NCTE has devised the curriculum for this course as per NEP 2020 while enabling a student-teacher to get a degree in education as well as a specialised discipline such as history, mathematics, science, arts, economics, or commerce. ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy but would also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education (ECCE), foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), inclusive education, and an understanding of India and its values, ethos, art, traditions, among others.

The prospective teachers passing out of this course through a multi-disciplinary environment, grounded in Indian values and traditions will be instilled with the needs of 21st century on global standards, and hence will be largely helpful in shaping the future of New India.

The multidisciplinary Central/State Government Universities/Institutions may submit the online application for being recognized for the four year ear ITEP shall apply from May 1 to 31, 2022 (till 11:59 pm). Please visit https://ncte.gov.in/ITEP for more information.

