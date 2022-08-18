NCTE drives NEP-aligned reforms and initiatives in teacher education

National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE) has celebrated its 28th Foundation Day in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The guest of honour present in the event was L. S. Changsan, additional secretary, Ministry of Education. Present in the event were Dinesh Prasad Saklani, chairperson, National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE); Kesang Y. Sherpa, member secretary, National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE), and senior officials of the Ministry of Education among others.

According to an official statement, L.S Changsan appreciated the National Council of Teachers Education for the reforms in the teacher education sector through various National Education Policy (NEP 2020) mandates. “Some of the initiatives have been National Professional standards for Teachers, National Mission for Mentoring and four Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme,” the statement said.

According to Saklani, teachers play an important role in the growth of a society. “The Foundation Day of National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE) is about celebrating the revolution in the system by equipping the teachers with relevant 21st Century skills,” he said. He further mentioned the role of teachers in ancient Universities such as Takshila and Nalanda and the need to stay connected with our Indian Values and Culture.

While addressing the event, Kesang Y Sherpa said that the National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE) aims to bring a paradigm shift in the field of Teacher Education by introducing various National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 mandates. In alignment with National Education Policy 2020, teachers are at the centre of reforming education. “Be the change you want to see in the world,” she further added.

In a recent development, Saswat Mishra, Orissa’s secretary of higher education department, wrote to Dinesh Prasad Saklani, the chairperson of National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) requesting him to restore recognition of 16 teacher education institutions (TEIs) which will offer BEd, BHEd and MEd courses in the State.

