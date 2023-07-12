NCrF, NRF will become a benchmark for the world, especially the Global South, says Dharmendra Pradhan.

The two-day Visitor’s Conference concluded in New Delhi today. During the second day, the conference focused on the theme of Education for Sustainable Development: Building a better world. Five distinct groups engaged in sessions on sub-themes including the contributions to the realisation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Internationalisation efforts and G-20, research contributions and recognitions, diversity, equality, inclusivity and wellness, as well as plans and action items for Amrit Kaal, according to an official release.

The Visitor’s Conference was attended by Dharmendra Pradhan, union education, skill development, entrepreneurship, minister, Subhas Sarkar, minister of state for education, senior officials from the Ministry of Education and over 150 heads of higher educational institutions, including IITs, NITs, IISERs, NIPERs and central universities, among others, the release mentioned.

The theme and sub-themes of this conference held great relevance not only for our country but also for the global community. It was observed that the perspectives shared during the conference were concise and actionable. The true value of a policy lies in its implementation, and this fact was substantiated by the outcomes and results achieved. One notable example is the ‘Digital India’ initiative, which aimed to empower Indian society through digital means and drive economic changes within the country. The remarkable results of this initiative have demonstrated its effectiveness. Through effective implementation and active public participation, revolutionary changes have been accomplished within a remarkably short span of time. The speaker expressed confidence that similar transformative and inclusive outcomes would be attained in the field of higher education as well, Droupadi Murmu, president, India, explained.

The president emphasised the importance of innovation and cutting-edge research and development (R&D) in driving economic and social progress. Top universities and technology institutions worldwide have prioritised innovation, creating an environment that fosters R&D applicable to industries and commerce. She commended higher education institutions in India for their potential to become hubs of research and innovation. She also acknowledged their efforts in transitioning towards promoting start-ups, applied research, and commercially valuable innovation while upholding the tradition of fundamental research. The president expressed confidence in the leaders of higher education institutions to champion innovation that benefits industry and commerce, as per the release.

The President highlighted that developed nations are renowned for their prestigious educational institutions, attracting students from around the globe. She emphasised that India’s National Education Policy – 2020 provides a roadmap towards transforming our own higher education institutions into global education hubs. The President expressed her confidence in the potential of our higher educational institutions to become centres of world-class knowledge creation, it added.