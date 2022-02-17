NCR schools report 80% attendance on reopening, parents positive towards offline classes

The transition to a completely virtual learning ecosystem brought about a sea of change in students, teachers and most importantly the parents’ lifestyle.

The COVID-19 induced pandemic has kept the educational institutions closed for almost 2 years now. The transition to a completely virtual learning ecosystem brought about a sea of change in students, teachers and most importantly the parents’ lifestyle. Looking at the importance of mental health stability, physical movement and social interactions in a child’s life during developing years, the educators presented their ordeals to the authorities.

In order to make the transition to physical classes from virtual classes smoother, phased reopening and hybrid model was followed. Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini elaborating upon the reopening plan said, “We welcome DDMA’s move to reopen the schools for students as now with vaccination campaign ongoing in a full-fledged manner for the age group of 15-18, we foresee a major population of students in this age group would have received their first shot. We haven’t bent down in front of this pandemic and we still won’t. It is important for our leaders to utilize the full potential of this quality of resilience, the nation has displayed during these two years. One of the most important aspects of school education is now going to be planning counseling sessions for both students and parents, as this transitioning lifestyle can get extremely perplexing most of the times. To hold meaningful discussions is also important, it is preferred to make small group of students for social interactions apart from the academics.”

“The much awaited reopening of schools has brought joy on the countenance of many! Though few parents are still skeptical to send their children to school, yet many have embraced the move too.” adds Seema Kaur, Principal, Pacific World School. Around 70-80 % students are coming to Pacific World School and it is a pleasure for school management to witness them interacting with their friends and mentors.

Seema also says, “Adequate space between desks, frequent sanitizing of hands, daily sanitizing of the school building, wearing masks, thermal screening, and following social distancing norms is implemented. Mentors are accompanying students to various activity classes, so that no lapse is done by children. “

A key lesson learned during the pandemic is the important role schools and teachers play in ensuring that learning continues. For this very reason, the parents have been supportive throughout and now seek similar cooperation from schools for their wards. Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, DPS RNE Ghaziabad touches upon the concern that, “Making up for knowledge and skills that may have been lost is of prime importance. At DPS Raj Nagar Extension, more than 90% students are joining their offline classes and the school is taking all the possible precautions. All the teachers and other staff members at DPS RNE are fully vaccinated, the guards and staff make sure that temperature of all the students are checked on a daily basis and they do not enter the premises or classes without sanitizing their hands.”