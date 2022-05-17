NCPEDP and Symbiosis Law School join hands to initiate courses, symposia on key issues around disability

National Centre for promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Symbiosis Law School (SLS-H), Hyderabad, initiating multiple value-added courses, sumposia, conferences among others on key issues around disability.

The objective of the MoU is to undertake a collaboration for the research and development of disability rights and initiate a discourse around disability amongst youth. This programme would help law students from undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to pursue their career in the disability sector.

In his address to the audience, Santosh Aghav, director, SLS-H shared why law schools need to take disability as a subject. He spoke on the need of a holistic approach that would help in creating awareness around disability and removing stigma around it.

Moreover, Akshay Jain, member (NCPEDP) and keynote speaker at the signing event shared the need of discourses around disability from a legal standpoint. He stressed the importance of making the society inclusive which can only be achieved when people with disabilities are given equal opportunities to participate in social, political and financial spheres. This was followed by M Ramesh, member, Association of People Affected by Leprosy (APAL), Hyderabad sharing the double discrimination faced by persons affected with leprosy wherein they not only suffer the discomfort caused by the disease but also are forced to live separately from the community.

“Finding qualified people with disabilities is very rare. Even if they do access education, their workplaces are not accessible which deprives them of their right to employment,” Arman Ali, executive director, NCPEDP said.

Read also: AWS launches SMB Vidyalaya to upskill India’s small businesses using AWS Cloud