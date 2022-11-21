NCPCR launches skill training module for members of Child Welfare Committee

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has launched a training module for Child Welfare Committees to enhance knowledge and skills improvement of its members to deliver effective and timely service for protection and rehabilitation of children, an official statement said on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Further, NCPCR has launched the ‘GHAR – GO Home and Re-Unite’ (Portal for Restoration and Repatriation of Child) which addresses the amended roles of CWCs and District Child Protection Officer (DCPOs) for children in need of care and protection.

The module is a 15-day programme for training CWCs. It is divided into 63 sessions of over 72-hour duration. The participants would be required to spend an average of four hours 50 minutes in the training per day, it stated.

According to the statement, the module was launched at an event during which a video message of Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani was played. Irani appealed to all CWCs and DCPOs to implement the amendment of JJ Act and Rules, 2021 and 2022, it added.

In addition, training modules for the CWCs, protocols for Restoration and Repatriation of Children’have been formulated with an aim to bring the roles and responsibilities of CWCs at one place comprehensively, it said.

With inputs from PTI.

