NCPCR asks Kerala govt to admit children from disadvantaged or EWS in private schools

Apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Kerala government to implement the provision of the Right to Education Act (RTE) of providing admission to children from disadvantaged or economically weaker sections in private schools. NCPCR has sought a response from the state government within 30 days.

In a letter to the chief secretary, Kerala on Friday, Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson, NCPCR stated that non-implementation of any provision given under the RTE Act, 2009, by authorities not only amounts to violation of the Act but also fundamental rights of children given by the Constitution of India.

“The provision of providing admission to children from disadvantaged and/or economically weaker sections (EWS) in private schools as per section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act, 2009 is yet to be implemented in your State,” the letter read.

According to the official statement, the Section 12 (1) (c) of the Act mandated reservation of a minimum of 25% of the seats at the entry level class for children belonging to economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in private unaided schools.

The statement further added that according to the chief secretary, Kerala, it has been 12 years since RTE was enforced but the state has not yet implemented the provision of providing admission to children from disadvantaged or economically weaker sections in private schools.

“They have made two categories that rich students go to private schools and poor children go to government schools. Most capitalist model of education exists in Kerala that is why we have asked to implement that provision,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

