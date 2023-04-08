NCF recommends non-exam assessments for children up to class two to reduce burden. 

The draft National Curriculum Framework (NCF) recommends that assessment methods for children up to class two should not include explicit tests and exams as they are not appropriate for this foundational stage. Instead, the NCF suggests that observation of the child and analysis of their learning artefacts should be used as effective methods of assessment. The NCF stresses that assessment should not add any additional burden to the child and should allow for diversity in learning styles and expressions of learning, according to an official statement.

The framework also highlights the importance of teachers being able to design various assessment methods for the same learning outcome and using each method appropriately. These recommendations are in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) and aim to provide a more effective and holistic approach to assessing young children’s learning, the statement mentioned.

“Assessment should enable recording and documentation. Children’s progress should be described and analysed through systematic collection of evidence. Assessment should not contribute to any additional burden for the child. Assessment tools and processes should be designed such that they are a natural extension of the learning experience for the child,” it adds.

According to the draft NCF, for the preparatory stage (class three to five), it is recommended to introduce written tests as a method of assessment. However, the NCF also emphasises the use of a variety of assessment methods, such as portfolios, to capture students’ progress holistically and provide a reliable picture of their learning to parents. Peer and self-assessments can also be introduced to help students monitor their own learning trajectory, the statement said.

The NCF suggests that at the end of the preparatory stage, there should be a comprehensive summative assessment to evaluate the student’s readiness for the middle stage, where several new curricular areas are introduced. The education ministry has released a “pre-draft” of the NCF for school education and has invited feedback from stakeholders, including students, parents, teachers, and scholars, the statement added.

Furthermore, the panel recommends implementing comprehensive classroom assessments during the secondary stage (class nine to 12) to promote meaningful learning and provide constructive feedback. Regular summative assessments should be conducted to track students’ progress in meeting competencies. At this stage, self-assessment is crucial for students’ learning. They should be encouraged to monitor their own learning and utilise the feedback received to modify and adjust their learning strategies, as per the statement.

The introduction of new textbooks aligned with the latest National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is scheduled for the upcoming year, as confirmed by officials from the ministry. The Education Ministry has developed four NCFs based on the 5+3+3+4 ‘curricular and pedagogical’ structure proposed by the NEP 2020 for school education. In October 2022, the NCF for foundational stage (NCF-FS) was launched for children aged 3-8 years, and the ministry is currently working on the next NCF for school education, building on this policy, it added.

With inputs from PTI.