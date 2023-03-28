NCERT to publish textbooks in 22 languages included in the VIII schedule, says Pradhan.

Dharmendra Pradhan, union education minister has convened a top-level conference in New Delhi to discuss the new National Curriculum Framework and the development of new textbooks in accordance with the NEP 2020, according to an official release. The meeting was attended by Sanjay Kumar, secretary of school education, senior officials of NCERT, and members of the National Steering Committee on National Curriculum Framework, the statement mentioned.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised the importance of providing education in multiple languages and requested the development of textbooks in all 22 languages included in the VIII schedule of the constitution. This move is in consonance with the National Education Policy – 2020’s vision of imparting multilingual education, which aims to promote linguistic diversity and ensure that students have access to education in their mother tongue or regional language, the statement noted.

Furthermore, the NCERT’s educational resource called “Jaadui Pitara” will be disseminated as open education materials to all schools, with the goal of making it a widespread movement, Pradhan claimed. He emphasised the importance of encouraging young people with innovative and creative skills to collaborate in the development of diverse and inventive learning and teaching resources, as per the statement.