NCERT syllabus to be implemented in UP Madrasas in 2023

In a bid to provide students modern education alongside religious instructions, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasas has announced to implement National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus from 2023 onwards.

“Madrassa children will also study the NCERT syllabus this year. Modern education will be given along with religious education,” Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, chairman, Madrasa Education Council, said.

He added that in the new academic year, the focus of UP Madrasas will be more on ‘modern’ education. “Now Madrasa children will be able to study Computers, Maths, Science,” Javed said.

According to officials, the new syllabus of Madrasas will be released in March. Pre-Primary classes such as KG, LKG and UKG studies will start from March as well.

With inputs from ANI