NCERT roadmap for 2020-21 session released by MHRD: Focus on learning outcome; COVID-19 finds mention

In the backdrop of government’s decision to establish the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Atma Nirbhar Bharat plan, and keeping in mind the focus of Samagra Shiksha towards a Learning Outcome centric approach, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has launched the roadmap for National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the year 2020-21.

As per the guidelines announced by the HRD ministry for NCERT, the council has been asked to prepare the following for the implementation of learning outcomes (LOs) for classes 1 to 10:

a) For classes 1 to 5, for each subject and each grade NCERT has been asked to prepare of infographics or posters or presentations explaining each of the Learning Outcomes by October, 2020. The same target has been stipulated to be achieved for classes 6 to 12 by March, 2021.

b) For classes 1 to 5, the Online Teacher training courses for teachers is to be prepared by December, 2020. The same has to be put in place for classes 6 to 12 in phases by June, 2021.

c) In view of COVID-19, and, especially for those who do not have any digital or online access, for classes 1 to 5, the preparation of supplementary or alternative academic learning material has to be completed by December, 2020. The same is expected to be completed in phases for classes 6 to 12 by June, 2021.

d) To measure Learning Outcome for each grade and all subjects, guidelines have been set to at least have 10 items/questions in at-least two levels of proficiency. For classes 1 to 5 this has to be done by November, 2020. and for the rest of the classes the target is by March, 2021.

e) The NCERT has identified difficult spots on the basis of NAS, 2017. There is provision for preparation of material that will help demystify these hard spots. For classes 1 to 5 the target to get this done is by December, 2020. And for the rest of the classes, this exercise is to be completed by March, 2021.