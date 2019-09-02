NCERT, its constituents play key role in strengthening nation’s foundation: HRD minister

The HRD minister also laid the foundation stone for the NCERT's auditorium and released the results of the National Talent Search Scholarships (NTS), 2019.
“NCERT and all its constituent units play a significant role in strengthening the foundation of the nation through its curriculum and textbooks. The curriculum developed by NCERT is not only unique, the syllabus and textbooks are recognised and appreciated worldwide,” Nishank said. The HRD minister also laid the foundation stone for the NCERT’s auditorium and released the results of the National Talent Search Scholarships (NTS), 2019.
