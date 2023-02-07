NCERT selects ETS to establish PARAKH, a national assessment regulator platform 

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has selected ETS to set-up PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), India’s first national assessment regulator, as per an official statement.

“NCERT on behalf of Ministry of Education, Government of India, is in the process of setting up PARAKH, as mandated by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is delighted to have ETS as the technical partner in this endeavour,” Indrani Bhaduri, professor, Head of the Educational Survey Division, NCERT, said.

Furthermore, the PARAKH initiative aims to set norms, standards and guidelines for student assessment and evaluation for all recognised school boards in India. “This will put a heightened focus on building quality assessments to better measure and increase knowledge and skill acquisition across India,” it said.

In addition, it said that PARAKH’s mandate is to support learning assessment in all forms. It aligns with the objectives of National Education Policy (NEP), it added.