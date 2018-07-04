NCERT CEE Result 2018: RIE results out today at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in, check how to download

The Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) will publish the counselling and admission schedule on their respective official websites after the results are declared.

NCERT CEE Result 2018: The National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT is expected to declare the CEE 2018 or Common Entrance Examination 2018 today at the official website- ncert-cee.kar.nic.in. The official time is however not confirmed yet. The Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) will publish the counselling and admission schedule on their respective official websites after the results are declared.

The result for B.ED./ B.ED.- M.ED. (Integrated )/ M.ED. programmes will be announced on July 24. NCERT CEE 2018 was conducted in 35 cities in June for admissions B Sc, B Ed, BA B Ed, M Sc Ed, B Ed, M Ed and B Ed-M Ed (Integrated) courses offered in Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) across the country.

How to check NCERT CEE Result 2018:

1. Log into official website -ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘CEE 2018 result’ link.

3. Candidates should enter the registration number and other details.

4. Submit and press enter.

5. Download the results and keep a printout for future reference.

Important points about NCERT CEE 2018:

The selection for NCERT CEE 2018 will be done on the basis of 60 percent of total marks from entrance examination and 40 per cent from aggregate scores for B.Sc. B.Ed. / B.A. B.Ed./M.Sc. Ed./B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed (Integrated)/ M.Ed.

160 questions were asked in NCERT CEE 2018. 80 questions were asked of two marks each. 20 questions were on language proficiency, 30 questions on teaching aptitude/ attitude and remaining 30 questions on reasoning ability.