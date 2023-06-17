NCERT, CBSE, among others showcase their best practices in education at 4th G20 EDWG

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), are among participants showcasing their best practices in education, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), digital initiatives, and research and skill development at the the multimedia exhibition staged one the sidelines of the fourth and last G20 Education Working Group Meeting (EDWG) being held in Pune, Maharashtra.

Over 100 participants including Google, UNICEF, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), National Book Trust, Indian Knowledge Systems Division (IKS), and start-up initiatives participated in the exhibition open to the local institutions, students, academicians and researchers from June 17 to 22, 2023.

Several states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam and Jharkhand also showcased the progress made in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, in the respective states. ‘FNL in the context of multilingualism’ is the theme identified for the fourth G20 Education Working Group Meeting.

“The Ministry of Education is working on bridging the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy gap through its flagship initiative- National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat Mission by 2026-27,” Annapurna Devi, Union Minister of State (MoS), Education, said while inaugurating the two-day National Conference on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy commenced today here in Pune.

The Minister added that this conference under India’s G20 presidency will provide an opportunity to identify and discuss the best practices adopted by states to boost FNL in young learners.

A similar multimedia exhibition was held during the 3rd Education Working Group meeting on the theme ‘’Building Capacities for Lifelong Learning in the Context of Future of Work’ in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The first G20 Education Working Group meeting was held in Chennai in January, followed by the second meeting in Amritsar in March and the third in Bhubaneswar in April.