scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

NCERT books for tribal students in Odisha launched in Kuwi and Desia languages

The launch marks a collaborative effort with Central University of Odisha, Koraput, Department of Posts, and National Council of Educational Research and Training.

Written by FE Education
NCERT in collaboration with Central University of Odisha, has prepared two books: the "Kuwi Primer" and "Desia Primer", for those children, who speak Kuwi and Desia tribal languages.
NCERT in collaboration with Central University of Odisha, has prepared two books: the "Kuwi Primer" and "Desia Primer", for those children, who speak Kuwi and Desia tribal languages.

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, have launched school textbooks in Kuwi and Desia languages of Odisha.

The launch marks a collaborative effort with Central University of Odisha, Koraput, Department of Posts, and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an official release said.

“Odisha has over 62 tribes covering 23% of total population of state, so, it becomes necessary to teach students with help of pictures, stories and songs based on their local nature and culture to improve their speaking skill, learning outcome and cognitive development,” Pradhan said.

Also Read

In this regard, NCERT in collaboration with Central University of Odisha, has prepared two books: the “Kuwi Primer” and “Desia Primer”, for those children, who speak Kuwi and Desia tribal languages in the undivided Koraput district of Odisha, he informed.

The minister said that these two primers will not only shape a strong educational foundation of those children but also preserve and foster the cultural, linguistic heritage and identity of tribal community of Odisha.

Also Read

The event also witnessed the special cover release on behalf of the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, Government of India.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 10:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS