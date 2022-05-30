NBSE to declare 10 and 12 board result tomorrow

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will be declaring the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) results on May 31, 2022. Students will be able to check their results on the official website of NBSE.

A notice related to the declaration of the board results is present on the official website and reads that the Nagaland 10 and 12 grade results, along with HSLC compartment results, will be declared on May 31, 2022. The exact result time is not available, however, the notice stated that the Nagaland board results will be declared in the afternoon.

To check the NBSE board result, students can visit NBSE official website, click on the link ‘NBSE HSLC Result 2022’ OR ‘NBSE HSSLC Result 2022’ (once declared), enter their credentials and click on the submit button to check the result.

Read also: University of Birmingham partners with Wiley, invites applications for its online MBA programme