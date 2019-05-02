NBSE Results 2019: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results out today – how to check Class 10 and 12 results at nbsenagaland.com

New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2019 11:49:29 AM

NBSE Results 2019: This year, more than 40,000 students are waiting for their results.

nbse result 2019, nbse hslc result 2019, nbse result, nbse result 2019 class 10, nbse hsslc result 2019, nbse result 2019 time, nbse nagaland result 2019, nbse result online, nbse class 10 resultThe Class 10 or HSLC exams were conducted by the NBSE between February 13 and 25 while the Class 12 or HSSLC exams were held from February 12 to March 4. (Representative image)

NBSE Results 2019: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) is all set to declare results of Class 10 and Class 12 on Thursday. Students who appeared for the exam may check their results at the official website, nbsenagaland.com. As per the official notification, results will be announced late afternoon. While this may lead to heavy traffic students may also check their results alternatively at examresults.net, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com and exametc.com . Students may also check their results with the help of SMS. The Class 10 or HSLC exams were conducted by the NBSE between February 13 and 25 while the Class 12 or HSSLC exams were held from February 12 to March 4.

How to check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2019 at nbsenagaland.com

Step 1: Visit the official website nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019’

Step 3: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

NBSE Results 2019: How to check through SMS

Students who appeared for class 10 exams may check their results by typing NB10<space>roll number and then send it to 56070. They may also type RESULT <space> NBSE10<space>roll number and send a SMS to 56750

Those who appeared for Class 12 exams may type NB12<space>roll number and send the SMS to 56070. Students may also type RESULT <space> NBSE10<space>roll number and send a SMS to 56750

NBSE results 2019 date, time updates

According to the Nagaland Board notification, the exam results will be declared late afternoon on May 2. Please note that heads of institutes may collect their students mark sheets and passing certificates from May 3 to May 7. Students are requested to collect the same from their institutes.

This year, more than 40,000 students are waiting for their results. Last year, as many as 15,281 students had registered for class 12 exams that included 11,339 in arts, 1360 for commerce and 2,582 for science stream. 25,654 students appeared for class 10 exams. In class 10 board exam 66.01 percent students passed. For class 12, 73.42 percent students passed in arts stream, 73.75 percent in Commerce, while 84.39 percent passed in Science.

Also read: UP Board result 2019: Class 12th results DECLARED at upmsp.edu.in | How to check scores

In the meantime, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is alls et to declare the results of class 10 and class 12 examination on May 7. Students, who had appeared in the exam may check the results at official websites- cisce.org.

