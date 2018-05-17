NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2018 date and time confirmed: When and how to check

NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2018 date and time: NBSE is likely to announce the HSLC and HSSLC results soon.

NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2018 date and time: The Nagaland Board of Secondary (NBSE) is likely to declare the results of class 10 (High School leaving certificate) and class 12 (Higher Secondary School leaving Certificate) examinations on May 18. The results of both HSLC and HSSLC can be checked on the board’s official website nbsenagaland.com. The HSLC examination was conducted from March 9 to March 21 while HSSLC examination was conducted from March 8 to March 29. Last year, a total of 22,446 students appeared in HSLC examination of which only 15,754 students passed. While in HSSLC 15,472 students appeared and out of them, 12,138 students could pass the examination. This year, around 36,993 students appeared for both HSLC and HSSLC examination.

Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC 2018 result date:

Nagaland board will announce the HSLC and HSSLC results on May 18. Last year both the HSLC and HSSLC results were declared on May 8.

Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC 2018 result time:

The results of both HSLC and HSSLC will be announced in the afternoon on May 18. However, there is no confirmation on the time.

Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC 2018 website:

The HSLC and HSSLC results will be announced on the Nagaland Board’s official website nbsenagaland.com. The result can also be checked at some other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to check Nagaland Board result 2018

1. Click on the link website link–nbsenagaland.com

2. Click on the HSLC/HSSLC result link

3. A new page will open

4. Submit your details like roll number, name etc.

5. Download or print your result

About NBSE:

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education was set up on November 15, 1973, and started functioning from October 1, 1974. It held its first High School Leaving Certificate Examination at six centres in March, 1975. The NBSE (Amendment) Act 1990 empowered the board to conduct the Higher Secondary School Leaving Examination under the three streams- science, arts and commerce. In addition to conductin of examinations, the board also prepares the syllabus in accordance with the approved courses of study. It also has the power to inspect the schools to maintain the certain standard of education.