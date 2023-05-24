NBSE HSLC HSSLC Result 2023 declared: How to check at nbsenl.edu.in

Nagaland Class 10 12 Result Out: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the results for Class 10th and 12th exams. Those waiting to check their results can log on to the official website nbsenl.edu.in, and go through their marks.

Students can also check their results at nbsenagaland.com. They are also advised to keep their roll numbers, admit cards and other details while checking their results, which will help them at the tome. Here’s how candidates can check their results through the official website.

1) Candidates may first log on to the official website nbsenl.edu.in.

2) After reaching the home page, candidates may click on results link

3) Now, they are advised to click on the link.

4) Candidates will now be required to submit their details including roll numbers

5) Soon, results will appear on the screen

6) Candidates may check their results

7) They may download their results

8) Keep it safely with them and use it whenever required in future.

It may be noted that a total of 20833 students appeared for the Class 10 final exam. Out of those who appeared for their exam, 17130 students have passed. A total number of 70.32 percent of students have passed the board exam this year . This from both government and private schools.

Also, a total of 2,437 students appeared for science tream in clas12th. Of them, 2,115 students have passed. The total passed percentage of students in the stream is 86.79 percent. Similarly, in the arts stream , a total of 12,431 appeared for the exam, of whom 10,271 students or 82.62 percent passed. Similarly, 1,214 appeared in the commerce stream, out of whom 1042 students or 85.83 percent were declared passed.

Toppers in the respective streams include Moanola Longchar from arts stream, Zahid Ahmed Laskar in commerce and Awang P Yimpushu in Science. While Moanola got 97.20 percent marks, . Zahid and Awang got 99.20 and 97 percents respectively.