NBSE Board Exam 2023 for Class 10 begins today: Check guidelines and important details here

NBSE Board Exam 2023 for Class 10 begins today: Check detailed schedule and important guidelines for exam here.

Written by FE Knowledge Desk
NBSE Board Exams 2023 for class 10
Candidates can download their admit cards from nbsenl.edu.in. (File/Pixabay)

NBSE Board Exams 2023: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education, Kohima is going to start the online exam for class 10 from today onwards. The exam will be conducted for 3 hours in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm.  All the students have been advised to carry their admit cards along with the school identification card at the examination centre. Candidates can download their admit cards from nbsenl.edu.in. The exams will end on Mar 12, 2023.

NBSE Board Class 10th exams Guidelines

  • Students have been advised to carry your admit cards along with student id at the exam centre
  • Students have been advised to report before the allotted exam commencement time
  • Students are advised to carry Pen, Pencil, Eraser, Sharpener, etc.
  • Mobile phones, smartphones, and electronic devices are not allowed inside the examination hall
  • Students are advised to read every question and instructions carefully whenever the question paper come in hand. 
NBSE Board Class 10th: Exam schedule

DatesSubject
Mar 10, 2023English
Mar 13, 2023Science
Mar 15, 2023Second Language (Hindi/Alternative English/Sumi, Lotha/Tenyidi/Ao/Bengali)
Mar 17, 2023Social Science
Mar 20, 2023Mathematics
Mar 22, 2023Foundation of Information Technology/Music/Home Science/Book Keeping/Accountancy/Enviornmental Education

First published on: 10-03-2023 at 10:27 IST

