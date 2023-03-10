NBSE Board Exam 2023 for Class 10 begins today: Check guidelines and important details here

NBSE Board Exams 2023: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education, Kohima is going to start the online exam for class 10 from today onwards. The exam will be conducted for 3 hours in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm. All the students have been advised to carry their admit cards along with the school identification card at the examination centre. Candidates can download their admit cards from nbsenl.edu.in. The exams will end on Mar 12, 2023.
NBSE Board Class 10th exams Guidelines
- Students have been advised to carry your admit cards along with student id at the exam centre
- Students have been advised to report before the allotted exam commencement time
- Students are advised to carry Pen, Pencil, Eraser, Sharpener, etc.
- Mobile phones, smartphones, and electronic devices are not allowed inside the examination hall
- Students are advised to read every question and instructions carefully whenever the question paper come in hand.
NBSE Board Class 10th: Exam schedule
|Dates
|Subject
|Mar 10, 2023
|English
|Mar 13, 2023
|Science
|Mar 15, 2023
|Second Language (Hindi/Alternative English/Sumi, Lotha/Tenyidi/Ao/Bengali)
|Mar 17, 2023
|Social Science
|Mar 20, 2023
|Mathematics
|Mar 22, 2023
|Foundation of Information Technology/Music/Home Science/Book Keeping/Accountancy/Enviornmental Education