NBSE 10th, 12th results LIVE: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results out today at nbsenagaland.com

NBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 LIVE: The Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE is set to declare Nagaland Board HSLC (10th) and HSSLC (12th) result 2018 on May 18 on its official website – nbsenagaland.com. The students will also be able to check NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result at examresults.net, exametc.com and indiaresults.com. Even though there is no official word on this, the Nagaland Board will declare the result at around 12 Noon. This year, a total of 36,993 students appeared for both HSLC and HSSLC examinations. Out of this, around 15,281 students had registered for the HSSLC examination (Arts-11339, Commerce-1360, Science-2582) which were held at 54 provisional centres across the state. 10,437 boys and 11,275 girls had registered for the HSLC examination from 78 centres.

Here are NBSE 10th, 12th results LIVE:

How to check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results:

1. Go to the official website – nbsenagaland.com.

2. Look for the link that says Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results.

3. Enter details like enrolment number and name and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Last year’s statistics:

Last year, both the HSLC, HSSLC results were declared on May 8, 2017. The High School Leaving Certificate or the Class 10 started from February 15 and ended on February 27. Some 22,446 students appeared in the examination that was held in 76 centres across the state amid wide protest by the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), Kohima and the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC).

About Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE:

The Nagaland Board of School Education or NBSE is the primary school education board in the state of Nagaland. The board operates under the Nagaland state government and looks after the development and propagation of school education in the state. The foundation stone of this education board was laid on November 15, 1973, but it commenced working from October 1, 1974. The Nagaland Education Board deals with all academic operations for the students enrolled in various schools and educational institutes. It conducts exams and declares NBSE result. The organisation also conducts and controls all examination proceedings of the HSLC and the HSSLC.