Navodaya Vidyalaya admission 2018: Class 11th lateral entry forms now available at nvshq.org; know details

Navodaya Vidyalaya admission 2018: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has invited candidates to apply for lateral entry admission to class 11th for the 2019 batch against vacant seats at nvshq.org. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website now to apply for the same. The official notification released by the institution says, ‘Online applications are invited for admission to Class XI of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas of the Districts during the academic year 2018- 19, against the vacant seats, which are likely to be available in JNVs during the academic year 2018-19. Admission will be made on the basis of performance of students in Class X Board Examination conducted by CBSE/State or other recognised Educational Boards.’

Navodaya Vidyalaya admission 2018: Eligibility for admission to class 11th-

– Date of Birth of the candidates seeking admission to Class-XI shall be between 1st June 2000 and 31st May 2004 ( both days inclusive).

– The candidate must have passed Class X during the academic session 2017-18 from a recognized school affiliated to CBSE or any other recognised State Education Board of the State where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located.

– Admission of students will be made against available vacancies in Class-XI on the basis of marks secured by students in Class-X Board Exam during academic session 2017-18.

Navodaya Vidyalaya admission 2018: Criteria for stream allotment

– Science Stream with Maths: 57% marks in Maths in Class X, 57% marks in Science in Class X, 62.5% in Science & Maths taken together in Class X and 62.5% in aggregate of all subjects in Class X.

– Science Stream without Maths: 50% marks in Maths in Class X, 57% marks in Science in Class X and 57% aggregate of all subjects in Class X.

– Commerce Stream with Maths: 57% marks in Maths, if Maths is offered as compulsory subject in this stream and 50% aggregate of all subjects in Class X.

– Commerce Stream without Maths: 50% marks in Maths and 50% aggregate of all subjects in Class X.

– Humanities Stream: All students who have passed class X

– Vocational Stream: All students who have passed class X

Navodaya Vidyalaya admission 2018: How to apply-

The candidate can fill the online application form directly on NVS website www.nvshq.org from 12th June 2018 (from 24:00 Hrs). While education in the schools is free including board, lodging, uniforms and textbooks, a nominal fee of Rs. 600/- per month is collected from the students of Classes IX to XII only. However, children belonging to SC/ST, Girls and from families whose income is below poverty line (BPL) are exempted from payment of fee. In respect of wards of Govt. employees who are eligible for children education allowance, fee @ Rs.1500/- per month has to be paid. The last date to apply is 5th July 2018 (24.00 hrs).