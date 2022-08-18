Navneet Future Tech eyes expansion, plans to launch two digital platforms Genext and Leapbridge

Navneet Future Tech, the ed-tech arm of Navneet Education Limited, plans to launch digital platform ‘Genext’ by September 2022, Devish Gala, chief executive officer, Navneet Future Tech Partnerships told FE Education Online. “With Genext, we aim to help coaching classes and freelance tutors, educators through an online learning platform similar to Zoom wherein they can take classes, automate their daily activities such as attendance, assessment among others,” he said. The company had acquired a 52% stake in Genext Students Private (Pvt) Limited (Ltd), a Mumbai-based ed-tech company in June 2021, under Navneet FutureTech Partnerships.

Navneet FutureTech Partnerships is one of the three business units of the ed-tech arm. Gala explained that this division has been created with an aim to provide financial and strategic support to new players in the education space. The company has further claimed to have invested in SFA Sporting Services Pvt Ltd- a sports management and services company. According to Gala, the other two business units include Leapbridge and Navneet TopTech. Of this, Leapbridge is a learning platform based on school curriculums and additional skill based activities for kids between two to eight years and is slated to be launched in March 2023.

Navneet TopTech which is the main source of revenue generation for the company provides learning solutions to schools such as content delivery, Learning Management System (LMS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions through digital platforms such as TOPClass- a smart classroom offering and TOPScorer- a self-study and homework app. “Earlier we focussed on two states – Maharashtra and Gujarat; however, now we have shifted our focus pan India and cater to CBSE curriculum as well,” Gala added. As per the company, Navneet TopTech offers its services till the 10th grade with plans to expand to 11th and 12th grade besides primary and pre-primary sections. The company has further claimed to have partnered with more than 1,000 schools this year.

On the revenue front, Gala opined that Genext and Leapbridge have not started their operations and for Navneet TopTech, this is the first year of operation; hence the company does not have any earnings from the previous year.

