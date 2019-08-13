Naveen Patnaik writes to CBSE, asks board to reconsider decision on registration fee hike for class 10, 12 exams

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Days after the Centreal Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) increased the registration fee for class 10 and 12 board exams, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to it, urging to reconsider the decision. In his letter, the CM said that poor people may have to face hardship due to the decision.

“Odisha government has opened CBSE affiliated schools in rural areas for economically and socially underprivileged sections. This decision is bound to result in acute hardship for them”, the letter by the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, CBSE officials have said that the board was forces to hike registration fees due to a deficit of over Rs 200 crore in conducting exams for class 10 and 12. According to them, the early board results, steps to make exams leak-proof and error-free evaluation have ked to the financial problem on the board.

With the responsibility of organising competitive exams like the JEE and the NEET to the newly-formed National Testing Agency (NTA) has left the CBSE in a fund crunch, officials have said.

Speaking about the fee hike, board’s secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “The fee hikes are needed for self-sustenance, and to maintain the quality in exam, evaluation and overcome a financial deficit of around Rs 200 crore.”

He further said that the board spends close to Rs 500 crore in a year in order to exams for class 10 and 12.

“There has been a deficit of around Rs 200 crore every year since last few years. We were able to control that deficit by organising competitive exams, including JEE and the NEET, but these were passed on to the HRD Ministry’s National Testing Agency,” Tripathi added. “Therefore, we have no option, but to raise fees. We cannot compromise the quality of exam,” he further said.