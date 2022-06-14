Naveen Patnaik inaugurates residential school for poor students

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated the Balasore branch of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Emami-KISS Residential School through virtual mode. The school is aimed to provide education to poor children.

According to the chief minister, around 1,200 economically challenged students from class 1 to 12 will be provided free education in this school at Remuna in the first phase under the CBSE curriculum. Spread over 12 acres of land, the school has been built at a cost of Rs 50 crore and includes a mechanized kitchen, and a 25-bed hospital.

“KISS has taken initiative to open fully free residential schools for poor and underprivileged tribal children in 30 districts of Odisha. This would strengthen our initiative to give quality education to all children,” Patnaik said.

The CM said the state government was giving importance to education and is transforming the schools under the 5T initiative. More than 4,000 state-run high schools have so far been transformed with modern facilities, he said.

With inputs from PTI.

