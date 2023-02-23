FE Education Explained: As UGC urges for ‘Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles’ know what the guidelines suggest

In light of the Centre’s grant of Rs 1,480 crore for a period of four years (2020-21 to 2023-24) for National Textile Mission (NTTM), the University Grants Commission (UGC) has recommended higher education institutions (HEIs) to develop curriculum in the field of technical textiles and submit their proposals. According to the commission, the call for infrastructural development comes as a part of the fourth component of the NTTM, which is ‘Education, Training, and Skill Development’. Therefore, the NTTM suggests development of degree programme in the form of New Technical Textiles Degree Programme at undergraduate and postgraduate level. Here is a detailed explanation of what the ‘Guidelines for Enabling of Academic lnstitutes in Technical Textiles- for private and public lnstitute’ states.

Implementation of the guidelines

As per the guideline, implementation of the degree programme will take place by updating existing conventional degree programmes with new papers of Technical Textile. Furthermore, there will be upgradation of laboratory infrastructure, setting-up of new laboratory equipment facilities and training of faculty members, as well as collaborations with foreign universities for faculty development in the field of technical textiles.

Major areas covered under funding

The major areas which will be funded by the centre includes development of laboratory equipment and training of laboratory personnels, and cost of specialised training programmes. However, expenditure on land and building and recurring or operational expenditure are excluded from the budget, the guidelines mentioned.

Eligibility criteria and evaluation for applicants

Public Universities: Premier universities such as IITs, NITs, AIIMSs, IISERs, NIFT, NIDs, IISCs, among others, or AICTE or UGC approved public universities are eligible for application.

Private Universities: Eligibility of private universities depends on National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) published by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

In addition, for both the universities, “the degree programme, under which different Technical Textiles’ related papers are covered/to be covered, must be in existence on or before Academic Year 2015-16 in regular mode,” the guidelines read.

Provision of financial assistance

Public Institutes: Post communication of the ‘in-principle’ approval, there will be verification of documents, after which actual transfer of funds will take place.

Private universities: As per the guidelines, after communication of the ‘in-principle’ approval, the actual transfer of funds will be subject to providing of relevant documents including Advance Payment Bank Guarantee.

The Education, Skilling and Training component aims to enhance the qualification of Indian engineers in technical textiles to ensure adequate volume of talent is developed in the segment. “One of the major factors affecting the growth of technical textiles in the country is the lack of quality manpower, specially educated and trained engineers and professionals, and highly skilled workmen both for manufacturing and application areas of technical textiles,” the guidelines noted.