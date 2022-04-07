National Testing Agency reschedules dates for JEE (Main)- 2022, session one and two

National testing Agency (NTA) an autonomous organisation under the department of Minister of Education (MoE) has announced rescheduling the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2022 for sessions one and two, as mentioned in a public notice dated April 6, 2022.

The new notice is in continuation to the public notice dated Match 14, 2022,

The new dates are based on the numerous representation received from the candidates. The revised schedule is session 1 Jee (Main) 2022 will be held on June 20 to 29, 2022, earlier the dates were April 21, 24,25,29 and May 1, 4, 2022; whereas revised dates for session two are from July 21 to 30, 2022, previously the dates were from may 24 to 29, 2022. Intimation of city of examination will notified on the JEE (Main) website.

The public notice further mentioned that the registration for session one is over; however, the schedule for availability of online application forms for session 2 will be available soon. NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit its official website and JEE Main website for the latest updates.

