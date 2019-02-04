National Testing Agency launches mobile app for mock tests

More than one lakh students have registered at these TPCs and over one crore students have benefited from these app and web services.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a mobile application through which students can practice or take mock tests on their smartphones, the government said Monday. In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh said that in order to ensure no student is disadvantaged, the NTA has established a network of more than 4,000 Test Practice Centres (TPCs) to acquainten aspirants, especially those from rural areas, with computer-based tests (CBTs).

Students across the country can register themselves online at the NTA Website or the NTA students app for visiting the TPCs, he said, adding all these services are provided to the students free-of-cost. More than one lakh students have registered at these TPCs and over one crore students have benefited from these app and web services, he added. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts entrance examinations for admission in higher educational institutions in the country.