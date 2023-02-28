National Science Day: How technology is revolutionising STEM in classrooms and beyond

By Divya Gokulnath

India has a rich history of scientific achievement, with trailblazing figures like Aryabhata and Brahmagupta laying the foundation for centuries of breakthroughs. Today, the work of numerous modern-day stalwarts such as C. V. Raman, M Visvesvaraya, Ashoke Sen, and others continues to carry the torch forward. As we celebrate these accomplishments on National Science Day, it’s important to recognize that promoting scientific literacy and fostering a culture of inquiry is crucial for driving progress and innovation.

This is where STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education comes in — and its integration with 21st-century technology is revolutionising the way we learn and engage in the classroom. In the era of Education 4.0, digital learning technologies and ICT are being used to provide personalized, engaging experiences that develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills. By embracing this symbiotic relationship between STEM and new age technology, we have the opportunity to cultivate the next generation of STEM leaders who will shape a brighter future not just for India, but for the entire world.

Transforming the way students learn science

Imagine walking into a classroom and being transported to a world where learning is not only creative and purposeful but also flexible and personalised. With the integration of technology in teaching and learning, this has become a reality. For instance, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), video-based learning, and immersive simulations are great ways to give students a hands-on experience with complex concepts. Students can use virtual simulations to explore the human body or conduct scientific experiments, helping them understand how STEM concepts work in the real world. These technologies allow students to connect to content, resources, expertise, and learning experiences that were previously unavailable, making it easier for them to learn and grow.

Gamification of learning concepts is another fun way to engage students with learning material. This can include creating educational games that teach STEM concepts, using game-based learning platforms, or creating leaderboards to foster friendly competition. What’s truly exciting is that the implementation of technology in education is still evolving, and the possibilities for future developments are endless. All of these developments will continue to upgrade skill sets, provide immersive learning experiences, and connect students to a world of knowledge.

India’s innovation opportunity

As we look to enhance STEM learning outcomes, we must embrace the merits of technology in education. By providing students with a solid foundation in these areas, STEM education can prepare students for careers in fields such as computer science, engineering, biotechnology, and other emerging technologies. This, in turn, can help India develop a highly skilled and competitive workforce capable of driving innovation and growth in key sectors of the economy. Furthermore, STEM education also fosters entrepreneurship and innovation, encouraging students to think critically, solve complex problems, and develop new ideas. This could potentially spark interest in the creation of new businesses and the development of new products and services, which can stimulate economic growth and create employment opportunities.

Equitable STEM education is important for a capable and informed society, but many underprivileged students need access to the resources needed to excel. STEM education is vital in preparing students for the future. By integrating technology into the classroom, students can bridge the gap between theory and practice, making their learning more engaging and preparing them for the demands of the workforce. With this, we can build a brighter future, not just for India, but for the world.

The author of this article is co-founder, BYJU’S. Views expressed are personal.